There are indications that Benjamin Tetteh's stint in the Championship is nearing its conclusion. Acun llicali, the owner of Hull City, has confirmed that they have received an offer from a French team strongly suggesting that the Ghanaian striker's time with the club is coming to an end.

The forward's decision to relocate to France due to personal reasons has informed the club's decision to sell.

Tetteh, who began playing for Hull City in 2022 following his departure from Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey, has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon him and has not been performing at his best while with the team.

Injury problems have held him down and denied him the opportunity to show Hull City supporters what he is truly capable of.

On 30 July 2022, Benjamin Tetteh made his debut for Hull City as a 64th-minute substitute for scar Estupián in a home match against Bristol City. He won his team's penalty to tie the game, but he was chastised after the game for the slight hit that caused him to go down.

On March 3, 2023, the 26-year-old scored his first league goal for Hull City in a 2-0 home win over West Brom.

The forward is hoping to revive his career when his proposed move to France materialises.