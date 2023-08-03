Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison closing in on a move to Moroccan champions AS FAR Rabat

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Morrison is closing in on a move to Moroccan champions AS FAR Rabat to reunite with former coach Nasreddine Nabi according to reports.

Nabi, who recently joined FAR after leaving Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC, has expressed his interest in signing Morrison ahead of the new season.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian was released by Young Africans after the 2022-23 season came to a close, making him a free agent.

He made six appearances and scored once for Young Africans in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where he reached the finals, losing to Algerian side USM Alger.

Morrison also played a significant role in helping the Citizens to defend the Tanzanian Premier League title.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that barring any unforseen circumstances, Morrison will sign for the Rabat-based club in the coming days.

The former Heart of Lions and AshantiGold SC player came close to signing for Tanzanian side Singida Fountain Gate, but the deal fell through along the line.

Morrison has previously played for South African giants Orlando Pirates, Congolese side AS Vita Club, and Simba SC, bitterest rivals of Young Africans.