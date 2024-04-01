GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scores in West Brom's comeback draw against Watford

Published on: 01 April 2024
Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante inspired West Bromwich Albion to a string comeback as the Baggies clawed back two goals to draw 2-2 with Watford on Easter Monday.

The English-born Ghanaian started the fightback after scoring with 20 minutes remaining following early second-half strikes from Watford.

Edo Kayembe and Mileta Rajovic gave the visitors a two-goal lead after a quick start to the second-half.

However, Darnell Furlong scored late in stoppage time to salvage a point for West Brom as they extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Thomas-Asante has now scored ten goals this season as the Hawthorns outfit continues their pursuit of a return to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was close to making Ghana's team for AFCON 2023 after he was named in Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional list but failed to make the cut for the tournament.

He is yet to receive an invite to the national team despite declaring his intentions to represent Ghana.

