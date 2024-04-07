Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban strikes as Genoa secure victory over Hellas Verona

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban played a crucial role in Genoa's triumph over Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A, showcasing his scoring prowess and contributing to his team's success.

Taking on Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Ekuban was handed a starting position and seized the opportunity to make an impact for his side.

Despite Hellas Verona taking an early lead through Federico Bonazzoli in the eighth minute, Ekuban swiftly responded, netting an equaliser in the 45th minute just before halftime. His goal ensured that both teams headed into the break level at 1-1.

Continuing his impressive performance into the second half, Ekuban's efforts were rewarded as Genoa secured victory with Iceland international Albert Gudmundsson scoring the decisive goal in the 58th minute. The match concluded with a 2-1 win in favor of Genoa.

Ekuban's contribution to the team's success was significant, and he played a vital role until he was substituted in the 66th minute, making way for Emil Bohinen.

With this performance, the former Trabzonspor attacker has now tallied three goals and one assist in 23 Serie A appearances this season. Ekuban remains focused on maintaining his stellar form and aims to earn a recall to the national team squad with more standout performances.