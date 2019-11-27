Ghanaian forward Dennis Tetteh nets winner for Slavia Mozyr in Belarus

Former Ghana youth and Berekum Chelsea profilic striker Dennis Tetteh netted twice in the Belarus top flight on Sunday against Isloch.

The 22-year-old attacker shot his team into the lead four minutes after recess with a superb strike.

The former Berekum Chelsea striker completed his brace in the 72nd minute when he slotted the ball past the Isloch goalkeeper to ensure Slavia cruise to impressive home win.

Slavia Mozyr are now four points from safety after Tetteh’s splendid two goals on Sunday in the Belarus top-flight.

with one game more left to draw the curtains down in the Belarus league, Dennis Tetteh is determined to make history.