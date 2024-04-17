Ghanaian forward Emile Acquah scores to earn crucial point for Barrow against Crawley Town

English-born Ghanaian striker Emile Acquah maintained his impressive form by scoring for Barrow in their 1-1 draw against Crawley Town in League Two on Tuesday.

The match began with both teams showing solid defensive work, with the Bluebirds aiming to control the midfield. Barrow had the first scoring opportunity when Robbie Gotts' low cross found Luca Stephenson, whose powerful shot was saved brilliantly by English-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Barrow's persistence paid off just before half-time when Elliott Newby delivered an excellent cross into the box, allowing Emile Acquah to outjump the Crawley defender and head the ball into the bottom right corner.

In the second half, Crawley Town were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute, which Danilo Orsi calmly converted, leveling the score at 1-1.

Acquah's compatriot, Sarpong-Wiredu, started for Barrow and played for 72 minutes at the Broadfield Stadium.

Acquah has been a key player in Barrow's attack this season, making 41 appearances, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists in the league.