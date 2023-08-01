Ghanaian forward Ernest Agyiri joins Danish club Randers FC

Highly-rated Ghanaian forward, Ernest Agyiri has completed his move to Danish Superliga side Randers FC.

The talented forward signed a three-year deal to join Randers from FC Levadia after successfully completing his medical.

Agyiri has been in scintillating form for the Estonian club, scoring in their last two games in Europe against MSK Zilina in the Conference League.

His outstanding performances has earned him attention for several clubs, but the 25-year-old has opted to move to Denmark.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate previously played for Manchester City but spent most of his time on loan.

He played for Valeranga, AFC Tubize and Paralimniou.