Dutch-born Ghanaian Ernest Poku has taken Europe by storm with his impressive performances in the UEFA Youth League for his team, AZ Alkmaar.

Poku has been in excellent form throughout the season, scoring a total of nine goals in the competition and helping his team emerge as champions on Monday evening.

In addition to his impressive goal-scoring record, Poku also provided two assists during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and was widely regarded as one of the standout players for AZ Alkmaar. He scored two goals in the final and also won a penalty, demonstrating his talent and skill on the pitch.

Poku's impressive performances have earned him widespread recognition and admiration from football fans across Europe. His exceptional talent and ability to perform at the highest level have made him a rising star in the world of football.

Football enthusiasts are already predicting a bright future for Poku, and many believe that he has the potential to become one of the biggest names in the sport. With his impressive goal-scoring record and skill on the ball, it is clear that Ernest Poku is a name to remember.

The forward's performances in the UEFA Youth League have caught the attention of scouts and coaches across Europe, and it is likely that he will attract interest from some of the biggest clubs on the continent in the coming years.