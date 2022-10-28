Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh reveals desire to play in Spanish LaLiga

Ghanaian forward Francis Kyeremeh has expressed a desire to play in Spain's LaLiga.

Kyeremeh, who joined FK Žalgiris in 2020, has scored 18 goals and made 14 assists in three seasons while winning three titles.

"This is my third year in Lithuania, the time spent here was good, good moments and good experiences, because every year everything is different. Every year the league gets stronger and stronger and I think that's the case this year as well.

"One day I would like to play in the Spanish Championship. It is a good league, I like the fast football played there, so I would like to try myself there," said Kyeremeh.

His contract with Zalgiris will expire on December 31, 2022.