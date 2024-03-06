Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper joins FK Tobol in Kazakhstan, wins first silverware

Kazakhstani club, FK Tobol Kostanay secured the services of Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Notably, the player had previously missed a transfer to Iranian side Foolad due to a coaching change, but now, the Italian footballer of Ghanaian origins successfully made his move to Kazakhstan.

Joining a team with aspirations in the country, Cooper's transfer marked a significant chapter.

Cooper joined Tobol Kostanay after the club reached an agreement with Romanian side UTA Arad for the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old striker.

In his 23 appearances wearing the red-white shirt in Romania, Cooper contributed with three goals and two assists.

It's plausible that Cooper departed UTA without a transfer fee, possibly relinquishing back wages.

The dynamics of his departure suggest a shift in his football journey, now embracing new opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Cooper made his debut last week when he came on as a substitute in the Kazakhstan Super Cup, where Tobol Kostanay triumphed on the most-match penalty shootouts.

The towering footballer immediately won his first silverware with his new club.