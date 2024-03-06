GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper joins FK Tobol in Kazakhstan, wins first silverware

Published on: 06 March 2024
Kazakhstani club, FK Tobol Kostanay secured the services of Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Notably, the player had previously missed a transfer to Iranian side Foolad due to a coaching change, but now, the Italian footballer of Ghanaian origins successfully made his move to Kazakhstan.

Joining a team with aspirations in the country, Cooper's transfer marked a significant chapter.

Cooper joined Tobol Kostanay after the club reached an agreement with Romanian side UTA Arad for the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old striker.

In his 23 appearances wearing the red-white shirt in Romania, Cooper contributed with three goals and two assists.

It's plausible that Cooper departed UTA without a transfer fee, possibly relinquishing back wages.

The dynamics of his departure suggest a shift in his football journey, now embracing new opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Cooper made his debut last week when he came on as a substitute in the Kazakhstan Super Cup, where Tobol Kostanay triumphed on the most-match penalty shootouts.

The towering footballer immediately won his first silverware with his new club.

