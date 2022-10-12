Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei makes French Ligue 1 team of the week

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of the week after inspiring Clermont Foot win over the weekend with his splendid performance.

The France-born attacker was the man of the match after scoring and setting up another to ensure Clermont Foot beat AJ Auxerre 2-1 in the end.

Kyei provided the assist for Tunisia international midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui to open the scoring of the game on Sunday at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Khaoui received a great pass from the Ghanaian inside the box and rifled a shot into the top left corner ten minutes after recess.

Kyei scored a beautiful goal to cap off the victory for Clermont Foot after his powerful shot from distance beat goalkeeper Benoit Costil who shook his head in disbelief.

Auxerre got the consolation goal in the dying embers of the encounter through Brazilian defender Jubal Mendes Junior.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian was rated 8.0 for his performance by Sofascore, above any other player who was involved in the round 10 fixture at the end of the match.

Kyei has two goals and one assist in 9 appearances in the Ligue 1 this season.

Here is the Sofascore team of week 10: