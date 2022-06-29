Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei signs contract extension with Clermont Foot

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei has joined French side Clermont Foot on a permanent deal after signing a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old joined the French Ligue 1 side on loan from Servette on transfer deadline day.

Grejohn completes his move to the club after three seasons with Swiss side Servette

Kyei scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 82 matches in all competitions (Super League, Swiss Cup, Europa League and Europa Conference League qualifications).

His performance has been impressive since moving back to France and has been rewarded with a new contract.

He made 14 appearances for the club, registering one assist in the second half of the season.

Aaron Opoku has put pen to paper to sign a two-year contract with an option to extend for another season.

The Franco-Ghanaian player began his professional football career in France at Stade Reims and also had a season-long loan spell at RC Lens in 2018/2019 season.