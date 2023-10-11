Ghanaian forward Hafiz Konkoni admits being under pressure to excel at Young Africans

Former Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni has candidly revealed that he feels the pressure to perform at Tanzanian giants, Young Africans (Yanga).

Konkoni's move to Yanga came after an exceptional season with Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League, where he scored 15 goals and finished second on the league's top scorers' chart.

Young Africans turned to the Ghanaian attacker to fill the void left by the departure of their top striker, Fiston Kalala Mayele who joined Egyptian club Pyramids.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Konkoni acknowledged the high expectations and the weight of replacing the Congolese forward.

"The only responsibility as a striker is to score goals. Truth be told, I'm under pressure to deliver because I came in as a replacement for top striker Mayele, who has departed to join Pyramids. Mayele scored a lot of goals for Yanga before his departure, and that's what they expect from me. My objective is to score more goals for Yanga by the end of the season and also achieve our aim," Konkoni stated.

Hafiz Konkoni has already netted two goals for Yanga since his move from Bechem United during the recent transfer window. His aspiration is to bolster Yanga's attacking strength as they strive to achieve their goals for the season.

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian side have been drawn alongside Ghanaian champions Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League group stage as well as Egypt's Al-Ahly and Algerian champions CR Belouizdad.