Ghanaian Forward Hafiz Konkoni leaves Yanga on loan Move to Cypriot club Dogan Turk  Birligi

Ghanaian forward Hafiz Wontah Konkoni has bid farewell to Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC, venturing into a new phase of his career.

The 24-year-old striker has secured a loan move to Northern Cypriot club Dogan TÃ¼rk BirliÄŸi for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, seeking fresh opportunities and challenges.

Wontah Konkoni, who initially joined Yanga in July last year from Bechem United, garnered attention with stellar performances in the Ghana Premier League. Despite high expectations, his tenure with the Tanzanian champions did not unfold as anticipated.

The striker is expected to return to Yanga after the loan spell at the end of the season

The official club statement on the transfer emphasised the goodwill behind the move, stating, "Best of luck to Hafiz KonKoni who has joined Dogan TÃ¼rk BirliÄŸi Cyprus on loan until the end of the season." The sentiment reflects the club’s acknowledgment of the player’s decision and their support for his endeavors.

In his brief tenure with Young Africans SC, Konkoni managed to contribute one goal in five appearances during their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup. The loan move presents an opportunity for Konkoni to showcase his skills in a new football environment, and fans eagerly anticipate his contributions in Northern Cyprus.