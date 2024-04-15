Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq delighted after 'game changing' performance in AZ Alkmaar win

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Sadiq, has shared his excitement after climbing off the bench to inspire AZ Alkmaar to a comeback win against RKC Waalwijk.

The former Ghana U17 star scored and provided an assist as AZ came from two goals down to beat Waalwijk 3-2 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Osman was named Man of the Match after an impressive display on Saturday.

"I Feel so happy to help the team to win and also get my chance to shine," he told reporters after the game.

"I was out on the bench and I told myself when if I go in I have to show what I can do and also help the team to win. I saw spaces behind them and in the middle, so I was like if I go in I will take those spaces and score or give an assist," he added.

Sadiq made an instant impact after replacing Dave Kwakman in the 62nd minute, delivering the assist for Yukinari Sugawara's strike in the 66th minute.

He went from provider to scorer nine minutes later to level the scores for the host, who were trailing 2-0 at half time to a David Min brace.

Vangelis Pavlidis netted the winner two minutes after Sadiq's strike as AZ collected all points at home.

The Ghana youth international joined AZ Alkmaar in the winter transfer window from BK Hacken and has already made 12 appearances for the club.

Sadiq has scored a goal and provided two assists since joining the club.