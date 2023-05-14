Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq reacts after scoring for BK Hacken in Swedish league

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Sadiq, has expressed his delight after scoring for his side BK Hacken in a comfortable win against Degerfors in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

The former Black Starlets player extended his strong start to the season with his second goal of the season for BK Hacken in a 6-1 victory.

Bernie Adama Traore gave Hacken the lead after three minutes, but Dijan Vukojevic equalized for Degerfors in the 26th minute.

12 minutes later, Sadiq restored Hacken's advantage by heading home a Mikkel Rygaard cross.

The Swedish champions were ruthless in attack after that as Simon Sandberg and Amane Romeo scored within two minutes of one other to expand Hacken's lead before halftime.

Traore scored his second goal of the game five minutes after halftime, and Momodou Lamin Sonko, who replaced Sadiq in the 58th minute, secured the win on the hour mark.

After the game, Sadiq wrote on Instagram, "ALHAMDULLIAH."

Sadiq has been in excellent form for the Swedish giants this season, scoring five goals in the Svenska Cup shortly before the league began.