Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq scores twice to send BK Hacken through to Swedish Cup final

Former Ghana U20 star Ibrahim Sadiq found the back of the net twice to propel BK Hacken's victory over Djurgaden IF to seal the Swedish Cup final spot on Sunday afternoon.

Sadiq scored two goals to ensure Hacken claimed a comfortable 3-0 win against Djurgaden in the Swedish Cup semi-final at the Bravida Arena.

The home side drew the blood of the match when Norwegian midfielder Lars Larsen scored in the 34th minute.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward doubled the advantage for Hacken two minutes later having been assisted by Ivorian forward Benie Traore.

Sadiq rounded off the victory to send Hacken through to the final with his second goal of the match in the second half as he was assisted again by Traore.

He has been lethal in the Swedish Cup having scored five goals in five appearances so far this campaign.

Hacken will tackle Mjallby AIF in the final of the cup competition on May 18, 2023.