Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga hits brace in Aalesunds FK win

Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga made a significant impact for Aalesunds FK on Tuesday as he scored his first goals for the club in a 3-1 victory over Molde in the Norwegian top flight.

The 22-year-old displayed his prowess by finding the back of the net twice in the second half, leading his team to secure consecutive wins in the Norway Eliteserien after a winless streak of six matches.

Atanga's goals were particularly significant as they marked his first for Aalesunds FK in seven games since joining the club in March from Goztepe.

The match began with Aalesunds FK opening the scoring through a well-executed penalty by Moses Ebiye, five minutes before halftime. However, Molde had a chance to equalize before the break when Sivert Heggheim missed a penalty.

In the second half, Atanga showcased his skill and finishing ability. In the 57th minute, he found the back of the net after being set up by Alexander Andersen, putting Aalesunds FK in a commanding position.

Just three minutes later, Atanga completed his brace with an assist from Moses Ebiye. Despite a late consolation goal by Niklas Odegard for Molde in the 90th minute, Aalesunds FK emerged victorious with a final score of 3-1.

Atanga's impressive performance will undoubtedly boost his confidence and leave fans eagerly anticipating his future contributions to Aalesunds FK.