Ghanaian forward Isaka Abudo Diarra joins Kuwiati side Al-Jahra 

Ghanaian midfielder Isaka Abudo Diarra has joined Kuwaiti side Al-Jahra in the ongoing transfer window.

The 28-year-old joins Al-Jahra from Saudi Arabia's Najran on a free transfer.

Diarra with his skill is expected to help support the Red Palace battalion in the upcoming season.

Diarra had previously been in the Tunisian league through the Hammam Al-Anf gate and Al-Qabesi stadium, and then moved to Al-Fahaheel in Kuwait.

He scored nine goals last season for Najran in the Yellow League.

Diarra has had stints with Arabian clubs such as Al-Najm, Al- Metlawi, Al-Kawkab.

It is worth noting that Al-Jahra Club is one of the oldest Kuwaiti teams, and previously won the Premier League title in the 1989-199.