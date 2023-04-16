Ghanaian forward Issah Abass picks MOTM award after shooting down Benfica in Portuguese Liga

Former Ghana U23 forward Issah Abass scored a late goal to propel GD Chaves to a stunning victory against leaders SL Benfica in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday evening.

The winger was named a man of the match after his performance in the game.

The former Asokwa Deportivo player scored the only goal of the match at the Estadio Municipal Manuel Branco Teixeira as Chaves triumphed with a 1-0 win.

Abass was introduced in the game in the 70th minute, taking the place of Cape Verdian forward Joao Pedro Araujo Correia.

Depsite playing on 20 minutes of the game, the forward made the difference in the game after getting the winning goal for Chaves in stoppage-time.

Abass benefitted from a terrible mistake by the Benfica defence and made his way into the box before slotting the ball into the net.

Chaves moved to the 10th place on the league standings following the victory over the league leaders whose lead has been cut down to four points.

Abass has scored three goals in 20 appearances for Chaves in the Portuguese top division this season.