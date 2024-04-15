Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling reacts after scoring in Stuttgart's victory over Frankfurt

German-born Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling has expressed delight after scoring in VfB Stuttgart's victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Leweling netted his side's third in a dominating first-half display as Stuttgart closed in on a UEFA Champions League place qualification.

The Germany youth international has been in sensational form for the club this season, scoring four goals and delivering six assists.

“It was a very good game for us. We totally dominated in the first half and it was a successful Saturday evening. I've had enough situations in the past where I wanted to shoot the ball perfectly. The fact that he went through Kevin Trapp's legs today was more of a coincidence. I'm even happier. We have a great new cabin and feel comfortable. I like it," he said after the game.

Guinean forward Serhou Guirassy opened the scoring with his 25th strike in the Bundesliga to break Mario Gomez's record at the club.

Denis Undav doubled the lead in the 17th minute, six minutes after Guirassy's opener before Leweling completed the victory in the 37th minute.

Leweling, who was born in Nurnberg to Ghanaian parents, is yet to make a senior international appearance for Germany, leaving the door open for a Black Stars invite.

He was named in former coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor's squad for a Black Stars game but failed to honout the call-up. Leweling has played for Germany at all youth levels.