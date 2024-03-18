GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 18 March 2024
Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah scores and delivers assists as Standard Liege thrash KAS Eupen

Ghanaian-Italian forward, Kelvin Yeboah inspired Standard Liege to a big win in Belgium as the Reds secured a place in the Europa Conference League play-offs. 

The Italy youth international delivered an assist before scoring in the 4-0 thrashing of KAS Eupen in the Belgium Pro League on Saturday.

Having joined the club on loan from Genoa, the nephew of Ghanaian great, Tony Yeboah, wasted no time in settling at the club, netting his fourth goal in six matches.

Wilfried Kanga opened the scoring Standard Liege in the ninth minute before Yeboah served the assist for William Balikwisha as the host doubled the lead.

Yeboah then went from provider to scorer with eight minutes remaining before Reagan Charles-Cook's own-goal put the icing on the cake for Standard Liege.

The victory sees Standard Liege finish tenth in the regular season and will now compete for a place in next year's Europa Conference League.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

