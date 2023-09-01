Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah seals a season-long loan move to Montpellier

Montpellier HSC have secured the services of Italian-Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah on a season-long on the transfer deadline day on Friday, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 23-year-old joins the French Ligue 1 side until the end of the 2023-24 season from Italian club Genoa, expanding the offensive options for the club.

Yeboah spent half of the previous season on loan at German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, making 11 appearances with a goal and two assists to his credit in the end.

Before his move to Germany, he had played 13 matches in all competitions for Genoa, where he managed to score one goal and assisted another.

Having passed through the youth teams of Novara Calcio, Gozzano Youth, and Monza as well the West Ham training centre in Ghana, Yeboah established himself in Austria.

Playing for Sturm Graz from February 2021 to January 2022, he scored 34 goals in 68 appearances.

Yeboah has represented Italy at the U21 level, where he has played four matches since making his debut on March 9, 2021, against Luxembourg.