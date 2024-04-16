Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah scores as Ludogorets beat Arda in Bulgaria

Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah netted his tenth goal of the season to help Ludogorets to a 2-0 victory over Arda in the Bulgarian topflight league.

The Switzerland youth international opened the scoring for Ludogorets after 30 minutes, connecting to Rick Lima's pass.

Twelve minutes later, compatriot Bernard Tekpetey served Jakub Piotrowski with the assist for the league leaders second.

The victory sees the Bulgarian giants open the lead at the top of the table to 11 points and could wrap up the title if they win their next game and Cherno Varda drop points.

Duah has been impressive in his first season with Ludogorets, scoring 10 goals in 19 league games.

He joined the Bulgarian giants from German outfit Nurnberg, where he spent only one season.

Despite representing Switzerland at youth levels, the 27-year-old is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.