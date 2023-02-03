Ghanaian forward Kwaku Bonsu Osei joins Serbian club Spartak Subotica after leaving Venezuela

Ghanaian forward Kwaku Bonsu Osei has completed a transfer move to Serbian club FK Spartak Subotica on a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 22-year-old who left Venezuelan club Caracas FC after three years stint has returned to Europe to continue his career as he joins Subotica on a free transfer.

He has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract Subotica-based club, becoming a teammate with Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo who joined about a month ago.

Bonsu Osei joined Caracas from the Slovakian club FK Senica in January 2020 after just one year since he signed for them from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

The winger scored 17 goals and registered 13 assists with Caracas FC in 83 appearances across the three years he spent at the club in Southern America.

Bonsu Osei became the second Ghanaian to score in the Copa Libertadores when he netted against Paraguayan outfit Club Libertad Asuncion in March this year where Caracas lost 2-1 in that match.

He was being chased by several other clubs in Europe including Hungarian giants Ferencvaros TC.