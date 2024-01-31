Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari completes loan move to Viborg FF in Denmark

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has completed a move to Danish club Viborg FF for the remainder of the season with a secured purchase option, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

Described as a physically robust player with impressive speed and jumping ability, Abubakari is known for his goal-scoring instincts.

Sporting director Mads Agesen expressed enthusiasm, highlighting Abubakari's fit into their playing style and anticipation of seeing him don the green jersey.

Recognized as a deep-running attacker, Abubakari brings a new dimension to Viborg's game, boasting significant European experience.

Having excelled at Portuguese Casa Pia in the 20/21 season, he subsequently moved to Swedish giants MalmÃ¶, making his Champions League debut.

Loan spells at HJK Helsinki and Slovan Bratislava followed, with European group stage participation for both clubs.

Expressing eagerness for the upcoming season with Viborg, Abubakari emphasized his positive impression of the club and the city.

Influenced by insights from former Ghana international Razak Pimpong, he sees Viborg as the right fit, attracted by the exciting project, offensive style of play, and the youthful squad.

Anticipating the opportunity to connect with teammates and fans, Abubakari looks forward to contributing to Viborg's promising journey.