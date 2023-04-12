Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari on target for Slovan Bratislava in Slovak Cup semi-final

Ghanaian young attacker Malik Abubakari scored for Slovan Bratislava when they beat MFK Skalica in the Slovak Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old scored the opening goal to give Slovan the lead at the Tehelne pole Stadium Bratislava in the 19th minute of the game.

Abubakari rose highest to head home a cross from midfielder Jaromir Zmrhal to give the hosts the lead.

Defender Adam Morong scored six minutes from the halftime break to draw the Skalica levelled.

Abubakari was substituted in the 64th minute after he was replaced by former Manchester City winger Vladimir Weiss.

Weiss got the match-winner for Slovan in the 88th minute after converting a penalty kick, which he won himself.

Former Ghana Premier League forward Sharani Zuberu started the match for Slovan. He was replaced by English midfielder Andre Green at the start of the second half.

Slovan lead the semifinal tie with a 2-1 advantage with the second leg set for the next week.

Abubakari, who is on loan from Swedish club Malmo FF, has now scored two goals in three games in the Slovak Cup. He has two goals in 8 appearances in the league as well.