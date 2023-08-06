Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari strikes as ŠK Slovan Bratislava avoid defeat

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari took the spotlight in a thrilling encounter as ŠK Slovan Bratislava battled to a 2-2 draw against Dukla Banska Bystrica in the Slovakian Superliga on Saturday.

Dukla Banska Bystrica's Enzo Arevalo opened the scoring in the 11th minute, assisted by Timotej Zahumensky. ŠK Slovan Bratislava responded with Marko Tolic's equalizer in the 37th minute. The home side missed a penalty just before halftime when Vladimir Weiss failed to convert.

In the 50th minute, Abubakari showcased his skills, scoring with an assist from Vladimir Weiss to put ŠK Slovan Bratislava ahead. Dukla Banska Bystrica fought back, and Timotej Zahumensky's goal in the 87th minute secured a draw, assisted by Robert Polievka.

Abubakari played a crucial role, starting as the target man for ŠK Slovan Bratislava and lasting 78 minutes on the field before being substituted. The match was characterized by intense gameplay, and ŠK Slovan Bratislava enjoyed possession throughout.

The draw highlighted Abubakari's impact and ŠK Slovan Bratislava's resilience in an exciting Slovakian Superliga clash.