Ghanaian forward Mukarama Abdulai scores on debut for Hasaacas Ladies

Former Ghana youth star Mukarama Abdulai made a memorable debut for Hasaacas Ladies, leaving her mark with a goal in their 1-1 draw against Dreamz Ladies in the opening match of the 2023 Women’s Super Cup.

Last Saturday, Hasaacas Ladies officially announced the signing of the talented striker, securing her services until the end of the 2024/25 football season. She wasted no time in showcasing her skills in the Women's Premier Super Cup in Kyebi, where Hasaacas Ladies, five-time champions, represented the Southern Zone alongside Army Ladies FC, Faith Ladies FC, and Berry Ladies FC.

Abdulai's arrival at Hasaacas Ladies fills the void left by the departure of the club's former top striker, Doris Boaduwaa, who recently made a move to the Serbian side, ŽFK Spartak Subotica.

The 20-year-old forward has brought her impressive scoring prowess to coach Yussif Basigi's squad, aligning with the club's ambition to challenge reigning super champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC.

Abdulai's return to domestic football follows her mutual contract termination with Spanish side Deportivo Alaves earlier this year. A product of Northern Ladies, she has proudly represented Ghana at various levels, including the U-17, U-20, and the senior national team, netting a total of 21 goals for her country.

However, it was her remarkable performance at the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay that garnered worldwide attention. She secured the Golden Boot as the tournament's top goal scorer with seven goals and two assists. Additionally, she earned the Bronze Ball as the tournament's third-best player and was named the 2018 SWAG Women's Footballer of the Year, solidifying her reputation as a rising star in women's football.