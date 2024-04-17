Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang delighted after scoring match-winner against Toronto FC

US-born Ghanaian forward, Patrick Agyemang, has shared his excitement after leading Charlotte FC back to winning ways in the Major League Soccer.

The 23-year-old made an instant impact on Saturday as he scored the winner with five minutes remaining as the Crown defeated Toronto FC 3-2 at the Banc of America Stadium.

Agyemang, who netted his first of the campaign in the victory over Columbus Crew, missed several chances during the defeat to New England Revolution last week. A result that left him disappointment and had to make amends against Toronto FC.

"Last week I felt like I let myself and the team down,” he said after the game against Toronto FC. “We have a good group of guys, and I just told myself you’ve got to get over it because it's a long season and I can’t change it... I just need to focus on what I could do to get better, and I did so.

“The crowd gives us a different kind of energy boost, and we never want to disappoint at home,” explained Agyemang. “We want to snatch as many points as we can.

“We want teams to come in here and be scared and worried that it’s never going to be easy.”