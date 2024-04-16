Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem earns spot in Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week

Ghanaian forward Prince Ampem has earned recognition for his stellar performance in EyÃ¼pspor's recent Turkish Lig 1 clash against Manisa Futbol Kulubu.

Sofascore has named Ampem in their Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week following his impactful display on matchweek 30.

Ampem's contribution proved pivotal as EyÃ¼pspor battled to a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Manisa FK at the Mumin Ozkasap Spor Tesisleri. The Ghanaian striker, who featured for the entire duration of the match, opened the scoring for EyÃ¼pspor in the 13th minute, setting the tone for an enthralling encounter.

Despite Manisa FK's comeback with goals from Jetmir Topalli and Bekir Karadeniz, EyÃ¼pspor showcased resilience, ultimately securing a point courtesy of Svit SeÅŸlar's goal.

The match was not short of drama, with EyÃ¼pspor's Bekir YÄ±lmaz seeing a red card and Manisa FK's Sandro Lima missing a penalty kick opportunity.

Currently sitting comfortably atop the league standings with 68 points and assured of promotion to the Super League, EyÃ¼pspor's next challenge awaits them against Boluspor, while Manisa FK faces Altay away.

Ampem's consistent performance throughout the season is reflected in his impressive statistics, having tallied 10 goals and 4 assists in his 29 league appearances.

Below is the Sofascore Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week: