Ghanaian forward Prince Owusu nets first goal of the season as Toronto FC beat Atlanta United

German-born Ghanaian forward Prince Owusu opened his goal-scoring account for Toronto FC in the MLS as the Canadian outfit cruised to victory against Atlanta United.

Owusu climbed off the bench to replace Deandre Kerr in the 54 minute before putting the icing on the cake in the 71st minute to help Toronto FC to a 2-0 win.

Tyrese Spicer opened the scoring in the first half after finding his way between two defenders to slot home in the 35th minute.

Owusu, who joined Toronto FC, in August last year will be hoping for more game time after netting his first of the season.

The 27-year-old, who spent most of his career in Germany, has represented the European nation at youth levels but remains eligible to play for Ghana at senior level.