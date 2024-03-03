Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache bags hat-trick to inspire Kaiserslautern's away victory in Germany

Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache continues to shine in the Bundesliga II this campaign after netting a hat-trick on Saturday for 1 FC Kaiserslautern against Hansa Rostock.

The German-born took his scoring tally in the 2023-24 season to 12 goals in 18 appearances after finding the back of the net thrice to inspire Kaiserslautern's victory at the Ostseestadion.

Kaiserslautern move out of the relegation zone after Saturday's crucial win on the road.

Ache opened the scoring of the match as early as the sixth minute after he was assisted by German forward Marlon Ritter.

The 25-year-old forward doubled the advantage for Kaiserslautern against Rostock in the 66th minute before sealing the victory ten minutes with his third goal of the game.

The home side finished the match with ten men after defender Oliver Husing was sent off after receiving a second yellow card a few minutes to the break.

German-born Ghanaian duo Aaron Opoku and Richmond Tachie featured in the match for the visitors, with the former starting whilst the latter came on as a substitute.

Kaiserslautern are just one point above the danger zone after Saturday's win. They have 25 points from 24 matches.