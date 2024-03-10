Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache hits brace in Kaiserslautern comeback win over Osnabruck

Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache showcased a stellar performance for FC Kaiserslautern, securing a 3-2 victory over VfL Osnabruck in Germany's Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.

The 25-year-old striker, called into action during the week 25 fixture at Fritz-Walter-Stadion, delivered a standout display by scoring two crucial goals.

The initial half remained goalless, with both teams struggling to find the net. The visitors broke the deadlock early in the second half with Erik Engelhardt's goal.

Ache responded in the 66th minute, levelling the score after a precise assist from Tymoteusz Puchacz.

Osnabruck regained the lead with Engelhard's second goal in the 69th minute, but the home team fought back.

In the 78th minute, Ba-Muaka Simakala netted to equalize before Ache, once again, emerged as the hero.

In injury time, the German-born Ghanaian scored his second goal, securing a dramatic 3-2 win with an assist from another German-born Ghanaian attacker Richmond Tachie.

With this impressive performance, Ache's goal tally for the 2023-24 season now stands at 14 goals in 19 appearances, solidifying his impact on Kaiserslautern's success in Bundesliga 2.