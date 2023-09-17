Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache scores as Kaiserslautern draw with Karlsruher in Bundesliga 2

German-born Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache exhibited his goal-scoring prowess once again, this time for Kaiserslautern in a hard-fought draw against Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga 2.

In the matchday six clash of the second-tier German league, the 25-year-old secured a starting spot for Kaiserslautern at the BBBank Wildpark.

Ragnar Ache wasted no time in making an impact, opening the scoring for the visitors a mere five minutes into the match, thanks to a well-timed assist by Jean Zimmer.

However, the host team, Karlsruher SC, managed to equalise before the end of the first half, with Polish international Marvin Wanitzek finding the net.

Despite both sides' efforts, there were no further goals in the game, leading to a final score of a hard-fought draw.

This remarkable performance by the Ghanaian forward elevates his goal tally to an impressive five goals in just six games throughout the ongoing Bundesliga 2 campaign.

Kaiserslautern are now seventh on the Bundesliga 2 table with 10 points after six matches.