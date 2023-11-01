GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie shines as Kaiserslautern upset FC Köln in German Cup

Published on: 01 November 2023
Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie delivered an impressive performance for Kaiserslautern in the German Cup on Tuesday evening.

In an exciting match at home against Bundesliga side FC Köln, Tachie played a crucial role as his team secured a 3-2 victory to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Tachie made his presence felt in the 19th minute of the match by breaking the deadlock with a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box, finding the centre of the goal and putting the hosts ahead 1-0.

Kenny Prince Redondo added to the lead by scoring Kaiserslautern's second goal just two minutes into the second half with a skilful finish. Marlon Ritter contributed the third goal, extending the lead to 3-0 shortly after the hour mark with another quality goal.

Despite a spirited comeback attempt from FC Köln, who managed to score two goals through Jan Thielmann and Mark Uth, Kaiserslautern held on to win 3-2 at full time. This was Tachie's third goal of the season, and his performance played a key role in Kaiserslautern's memorable cup victory.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

