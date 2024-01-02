Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim expresses joy after leading Al-Qaisumah to victory with stunning brace

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim has expressed his elation following a stellar performance that propelled Al-Qaisumah to a convincing victory over Al Taraji in the Saudi Arabia Division One.

Karim, formerly with Hearts of Oak, grabbed the spotlight with his exceptional goal-scoring skills, playing a crucial role in Al-Qaisumah's decisive win in the Week 16 clash.

Seizing control of the midfield in the 20th minute, Karim opened the scoring with a precise strike, setting the tone for the match. Brazilian international Lucas Dias doubled the advantage, extending the lead for Al-Qaisumah in this highly anticipated encounter.

Despite Al Taraji's attempts to break down Al Qaisumah's defensive resilience, Saudi Arabian midfielder Ali Al Shaikhi managed to score, narrowing the score to 2-1 before halftime.

Heading into the break with a two-goal lead, Al-Qaisumah continued their dominance in the second half. Sadat Karim once again showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting his second and the team's third goal in the 51st minute.

After the game, Karim took to his official X account, expressing his joy, saying, "Alhamdulillah for today’s win. 2 goals and an assist."

The 32-year-old Ghanaian forward, who joined Al-Qaisumah in August 2023 after leaving Apollon Smyrnis, has proven to be a formidable force in the Saudi Division 1. With seven goals in just five appearances this season, Karim continues to make a significant impact on his team.