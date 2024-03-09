Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa shines in SD Huesca's victory against FC Andorra

SD Huesca's striker, Samuel Obeng, took center stage in their dominant 2-0 triumph over FC Andorra in a Spanish La Liga 2 clash on Friday.

The Ghanaian forward displayed his prowess from the kickoff at the Estadio El Alcoraz, playing a crucial role in securing the vital victory and contributing for 86 minutes on the field.

The momentum of the match shifted dramatically in the 27th minute when FC Andorra's Diego Alende received a red card, leaving his team with ten men for the remainder of the game.

Capitalising on the numerical advantage, Obeng seized a set-piece opportunity just two minutes later, unleashing a powerful right-footed shot from close range into the top corner of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Pulido, Obeng's goal provided SD Huesca with the lead, allowing them to dictate the tempo of the game.

Throughout the match, Obeng continued to trouble the FC Andorra defense with his combination of strength and speed, consistently creating scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

In the 64th minute, Elady extended SD Huesca's lead with a well-taken goal, capitalising on an assist from Ignasi Vilarrasa following a corner kick.

Obeng's stellar performance reflected his significant impact on the pitch, contributing to SD Huesca's impressive victory.

The Ghanaian striker's ability to seize opportunities and showcase his skill set bodes well for his team's aspirations in La Liga 2.