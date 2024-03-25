Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng shines as SD Huesca secure convincing win

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa played a significant role in SD Huesca's victory over Burgos CF in the Spanish La Liga 2.

Coming on as a substitute, the former Ghana youth star contributed to his team's impressive 3-0 win at home.

Spain’s Jorge Pulido opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the game, assisted by Ignasi Vilarrasa, giving Huesca the lead going into halftime.

Early in the second half, Eladio Zorrilla doubled Huesca's advantage with a goal ten minutes in.

Samuel Obeng, entering the game to replace Javi Martinez, made an impact by assisting in his team's third goal.

The Ghanaian attacker set up Iker Kortajarena in the 86th minute to secure victory for the home side.

This season, the 26-year-old Ghanaian forward has been in fine form for Huesca, tallying six goals in 26 appearances so far.