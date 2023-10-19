GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Sharani Zuberu scores brace to propel Slovan Bratislava to victory

Published on: 19 October 2023
Ghanaian forward Sharani Zuberu demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess in the Slovakia Football Association Cup competition on Wednesday evening, helping his team, Slovan Bratislava, secure a 3-1 away victory against SKF Sered.

Zuberu made a significant impact on the game by breaking the deadlock just seven minutes into the match, netting a superb goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. His early strike set the tone for an exciting encounter.

Continuing his impressive performance, Zuberu found the back of the net again, this time in the 16th minute, scoring the second goal for Slovan Bratislava.

Despite the hosts reducing the deficit with a goal from Lukas Remen in the 18th minute, Zuberu's effort ensured that his team went into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Zuberu's compatriot, Malik Abubakari, added to the tally, scoring Slovan Bratislava's third goal just two minutes after the hour mark. This final goal secured a 3-1 victory in favour of the away team.

The impressive win ensured Slovan Bratislava's progression to the next round of the competition.

