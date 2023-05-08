Ghanaian forward Sharon Sampson helps AC Paok clinch Greece Women's League title

Ghanaian forward Sharon Sampson has become a champion in the Greece Women's League, securing the title for her team AC Paok with two games to spare.

Sampson, who signed for the team last year, has been an integral player for AC Paok and helped them secure a vital victory over Rea Women FC on Sunday.

After the victory, Sampson and her teammates have earned the opportunity to play in the next season of the Women's Champions League.

"Sharon Sampson and her team AC Paok became the Champions of Greece Women’s League yesterday with 2 games left to play and therefore qualify for UEFA Women’s Champions League Women’s Champions League football next season," said Club Consult, the agency that handles Sampson's affairs, in a post on Instagram congratulating the player.

Sampson's success in the Greece Women's League is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport. Her achievement is also a source of inspiration to young female footballers in Ghana and beyond.