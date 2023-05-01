Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim continues his scoring form for FK Jedinstvo Ub

On Sunday afternoon, Ghanaian attacker Zubairu Ibrahim scored again for FK Jedinstvo Ub in their 1-1 draw with FK Indija in Serbia Prva Liga.

The Black Meteors player scored the opener just before the halftime break, but the visitors scored late to rescue a point in the Prva Liga clash.

After his initial attempt got denied by the woodwork, Zubairu got it right on the 45th minute make to put his team ahead. He received a throw-in from the left flank, went past his immediate marker, nutmegged the goalkeeper, and swerved another defender before planting it calmly in the net.

The game appeared to be headed in the hosts' favor, but the away team refused to give up and came up with a 90th-minute equalizer from a penalty expertly converted by Aleksandar Desancic. converted a penalty.

The former King Faisal player has now scored in each of the last three games for his club pushing his goal count to 6 and three assists in 23 games.

FK Jedinstvo Ub are in fourth place with 49 points after 33 games and are still on course to secure promotion to Serbia's top flight, while Indija are seventh with 44 points.