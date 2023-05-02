Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim named in Serbia Prva Liga Team of The Week

Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim has been included in the Serbia Prva Liga Team of The Week following his magnificent display for FK Jedinstvo Ub in their 1-1 draw with FK Indija over the weekend.

The Black Meteors continued with his fine form with a crucial goal which eventually earned his team a point in their 33rd league match.

Zubairu got it right on the 45th-minute try to put his team ahead after his previous attempt was stopped by the woodwork.

He took a throw-in from the left flank, swerved past his immediate marker, nutmegged the goalkeeper, then dodged another defender before calmly placing it in the net.

The game appeared to be heading in the hosts' favor, but the away team refused to give up and equalized in the 90th minute on a penalty executed skillfully by Aleksandar Desancic.

The former King Faisal player has now scored in each of his club's last three games, bringing his goal total to six and three assists in 23 games.

After 33 games, FK Jedinstvo Ub are in fourth place with 49 points and are still on track to gain promotion to Serbia's top division.