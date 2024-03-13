Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani completes permanent move to Slovan Bratislava

Former Ghana U20 forward, Zuberu Sharani, has secured a permanent move to Slovakian topflight side Slovan Bratislava.

The 24-year-old signed a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the year, having previously spent time on loan at the Bratislava based team.

"Sharani Zuberu is already officially a player of Slovan Bratislava. The club administratively completed the arrival of a Ghanaian offensive footballer, whom our implementation team will be able to count on again in competitive matches," wrote the club in confirming the move.

The ex-Dreams FC attacker expressed delight after earning a permanent deal with the club.

"I am very happy that I will be able to wear the white jersey. I appreciate this opportunity and will do my best to improve and develop my potential," said Sharani.

"I am extremely proud as a white hawk and will consistently put up my best to blossom my potentials so we can continue to share the amazing success history of this great wonderful club," he added.

The hardworking striker previously represented Sparta Prague or Dunajská Streda following his move to Europe.