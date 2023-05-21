Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani reacts after winning Slovakian league with Slovan Bratislava

Former Dreams FC striker Zuberu Sharani has shared his excitement after winning the Slovakian topflight league with Slovan Bratislava.

The 23-year-old joined the Bratislava-based club in the winter transfer window and played a vital role as they clinched the league title with few games to spare.

Despite defeat in their final home game against Podbrezova, Slovan Bratislava were presented with their trophy after the game.

Sharani took to Facebook to share their moment of celebration on his live feed before later posting emojis of trophies, signifying his delight.

The former Ghana U20 player has spent most of his time in the Slovakian league, playing for the likes of Dunajska Streda and Michalovce. He moved to Slovakia after spending time with Czech outfit Sparta Prague.

His current deal with Slovan Bratislava ends in December 2023.