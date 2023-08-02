Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani scores again in UCL qualifiers as Slovan Bratislava progress

Ghanaian attacker Zuberu Sharani was on target again in the UEFA Champions League qualifications when Slovan Bratislava progressed to the next round after eliminating Zrinjski Mostar.

Slovan were held at home by the Bosnian club to a 2-2 stalemate at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava on Tuesday. The Slovakian side advanced with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Sharani scored the only goal when Slovan claimed a 1-0 advantage in the first leg last week at the Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom in Mostar.

Serbian forward Aleksandr Cavric scored as early as the 5th minute to give Slovan in the lead in the second leg after he was set by veteran midfielder Juraj Kucka.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian forward doubled the advantage for the hosts in the 66th minute after connecting a beautiful flick pass from Cavric.

Zrinjski scored twice in the last fifteen minutes of the match to level matters through Hrvoje Barisic and Antonio Ivancic.

Compatriot Malik Abubakari was introduced in the game in the 87th minute after replacing Cavric.

Sharani has started the 2023-24 season on the bright after netting two goals in five matches in the Champions League and the Slovakian League.

Slovan will face the winner of the match between Maccabi Haifa and Sheriff Tiraspol in the next stage of the qualifications.