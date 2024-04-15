Ghanaian Francis Amuzu scores to secure victory for RSC Anderlecht

Ghanaian-Belgian Winger Francis Amuzu came off the bench to secure a crucial 2-1 triumph for RSC Anderlecht against Union Saint-Gilloise at Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League.

With Thorgan Hazard sustaining an injury early in the match, Amuzu stepped up to deliver the deciding blow as Anderlecht secured victory in the 76th minute.

Anderlecht managed to open the scoring in the 11th minute thanks to Kasper Dolberg's accurate left-footed strike from inside the six-yard box.

The tide shifted in favour of Union Saint-Gilloise in the 64th minute when defender Zeno Debast earned a second booking for committing a rough tackle.

Capitalizing on their numerical superiority, Union Saint-Gilloise responded swiftly, converting a penalty via Cameron Puertas in the 67th minute.

Amuzu ultimately made the difference by expertly executing a stunning goal, receiving a precise pass from Killian Sardella and firing a powerful shot into the top left corner with his right foot.

The 24-year-old has four goals in 15 league games this season.