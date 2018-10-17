Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak agree kit deal with Umbro

Hearts of Oak has reportedly reached an agreement with English sportswear and football equipment supplier for them to become the official kit sponsors of the club.

This comes barely two weeks after Chief Executive Officer Mark Noonan gave assured fans of a new kit sponsor.

The Accra-based giants have been without a kit sponsor since the expiration of Barex last season.

"Hearts of Oak will announce a World class kit sponsor in two weeks,” Noonan is quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I don’t just come out and make pronouncements unless I’m certain, therefore; I can assure you that Hearts of Oak will unveil a new kit sponsor in a fortnight.”

However, details of the contract are unknown but Hearts are expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.