Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen faces extended sidelines after successful surgery

Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen is set for an extended period on the sidelines as he embarks on a journey of recovery following a recently conducted surgery due to an injury.

Nurudeen, who last featured for the Black Stars on October 18 in a friendly match against the US Men’s National Team, suffered the setback upon his return to his club, KAS Eupen.

The goalkeeper has been absent from action for the past 10 games, with the injury sustained during training sidelining him. Today, reports confirm that Nurudeen has undergone a successful surgery to address the issue, projecting a return to full fitness by February 2024.

This unfortunate timeline rules him out of contention for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, which kicks off on January 13, with the final scheduled for Friday, January 11.

Despite the setback, the goalkeeper remains optimistic about his recovery and eventual return to action.