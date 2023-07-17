Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah named in Sheffield United's squad for Portugal pre-season tour

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah travelled with the Sheffield United first team for their pre-season tour of Portugal.

The Black Meteors shot-stopper joined the Blades immediately after the Ghana U23 were eliminated from the AFCON U23 in Morocco.

Amissah, who is returning to his parent club after a loan spell at Burton Albion, is hoping to play a significant role at the club in the English Premier League next season.

The German-born goalie is expected to feature in the friendly against Estoril at the Estádio António Coimbra da Mota.

The former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper will also travel with the team for the friendly against Rotherham United in New York before the games against Girona in Manchester, Derby County and Stuttgart at the Bramall Lane.